Daniel Phoenix Singh, who served as McLean Community Center’s (MCC) executive director for 16 months, resigned July 26, center officials said Aug. 9.
Fairfax County officials issued a terse statement regarding the departure.
“Fairfax County is working with the MCC Governing Board on the assignment of an interim director to lead the MCC,” officials said in a statement after a Sun Gazette inquiry about the circumstances of the departure. “MCC operations and programs will continue uninterrupted. The Governing Board plans to begin a search for a new executive director in the near future.”
County officials provided no further details about Singh’s departure, but on Aug. 11 announced that Evan Braff, countywide coordinator in the Office of the County Executive, would serve as MCC’s acting executive director starting Aug. 15.
During Braff’s 28-year career with the county, he has served as division supervisor of Therapeutic Recreation, Teen Services, and After-School Programs; division supervisor of Senior Centers; and Regional Services and Center Operations Region 4 manager.
Singh in April 2021 succeeded George Sachs, who retired after 11 years of leading the community center. Sachs had been preceded by a pair of executive directors who served only for only two years each.
Singh set out an ambitious agenda from the get-go, planning to hold public listening sessions on the center’s strategic plan, convene a poetry celebration for Asian and Pacific Heritage Month and resurrect MCC’s former artist-in-residence program.
Singh also hoped to form relationships with Child and Family Services and other organizations outside McLean to fill service gaps and make initial preparations for MCC’s 50th-anniversary celebrations in 2025.
But the community center during this period also became a lightning rod for controversy. The facility received national media attention in June 2021 when it co-sponsored with Dolley Madison Library a “Drag Queen Story Hour” as part of Pride Month. Critics slammed the offering for what they said was indoctrinating children as young as 3 to view “deviant” lifestyles as normal.
The center’s Governing Board came under scrutiny in March this year when the McLean Citizens Association’s board of directors sent the board a letter criticizing its potential re-examination of the board’s memorandum of understanding with Fairfax County.
The existing agreement “enshrines the principle of pairing taxation with public accountability, through an elected Governing Board and strong protections for each resident’s right both to vote and to comment on the MCC’s policies and operations,” wrote MCA president Scott Spitzer.
In response, MCC officials provided an earlier statement from Governing Board chairman Barbara Zamora-Appel that the body neither had proposed changes to the agreement nor begun deliberations on them.
Another controversy cropped up this spring when detractors decried what they said was politicization of the MCC Governing Board’s elections. In May, three candidates backed by some members of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee defeated more conservative challengers.
Before coming to the McLean Community Center, Singh spent a year and a half as division chief of tourism and cultural arts for Baltimore County, Md. He previous did stints as an activation manager at Montgomery Parks in Maryland (one year) and executive director of New Spire Arts (14 months).
Singh earlier had spent slightly more than 20 years working in a variety of capacities for the Association of American Colleges and Universities.
Singh also since 2003 has served as artistic and executive director of Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company.
