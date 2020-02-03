Fairfax County government officials are hoping that selection of the hackberry tree (celtis occidentalis) as 2020 Urban Tree of the Year by the Society of Municipal Arborists will encourage local residents to plant the species.
“This tribute to the hackberry is well-deserved,” said Jay Banks, an urban forester for the county government, “due to its contribution to urban forests and its wide native range from New England through the Mid-Atlantic and west to Wyoming.”
Banks considers the hackberry to be an ideal tree for planting across Fairfax County, as it performs well in parks, open spaces and streetscapes and is tolerant of dry conditions.
“At maturity, the hackberry can be 40 to 60 feet tall,” said Suzy Foster, a landscape architect for the county government. “Exceptional specimens can reach 100 feet and frequently have outstanding branching structure; and the hackberry thrives without pampering.”
The hackberry tree provides all the usual environmental benefits like cleaning the air and water and providing a home and food for native wildlife. Songbirds, including bluebirds and cedar waxwings, enjoy the small, berry-like fruit that is high in protein and tastes sweet.
The hackberry can be successfully transplanted in fall or spring as balled and burlaped or bare root. A fall-planted hackberry has a slight edge over a spring-planted hackberry.
The Fairfax County Tree Commission recently published a tree-basics booklet in six languages: English, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese. For information, call (703) 324-1770 or see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov and search “tree.”
