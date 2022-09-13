Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner.
Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition of the house at 1724 Beulah Road.
The structure was built in 1959 as a one-story ranch house and has been vacant since 2016, when a previous owner was renovating it. The current owners bought the property in September 2020 from for $565,100. The county currently assesses the property at $592,020, including $497,000 for the land and $95,020 for the house.
The house has remained vacant and fallen into disrepair, county officials said. The property has been the site of illegal dumping and its rear door has been forced open and its window broken, they said.
The current owners applied for a permit Jan. 27 this year to make a second-story and garage additions and finish the basement, but have not finished the permit process and no work has begun. The owners have not responded to messages from the county’s Department of Code Compliance or addressed the blighted conditions identified in April by the county’s Neighborhood Enhancement Task Force.
State code allows localities to consider properties blighted if they endanger public health, safety or welfare by being dilapidated, deteriorated or in violation of minimal health and safety standards.
Localities may approve spot-blight-abatement plans if property owners do not remedy the offending conditions after reasonable notice and recover costs from the owners.
Staff with the county’s Blight Abatement Program have recommended that the house be demolished because it is deteriorating rapidly, and repairing it is not economically feasible.
If supervisors on Nov. 1 adopt an ordinance declaring the property blighted, the property owners will have 30 days after being notified about the decision to fix the property’s blighted conditions. Failing that, the county then would demolish the house at an estimated cost of $60,000 and pursue reimbursement from the owners. Officials would place a lien on the property until paid.
The Vienna property isn’t the only one being targeted by county officials. Supervisors at the same meeting will consider Nov. 1 public hearings concerning spot-blight-abatement plans for properties at 6120 Hillview Ave. in Lee District and 12839 Lee Highway in Springfield District.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
