An Exxon service station on the Vienna/Tysons border will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages following a Feb. 11 special-exception amendment approved unanimously by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
The applicant, Burke Petroleum Realty, sought to change the sales provision originally approved in 1995. Such arrangements were common at the time, but the county’s rules changed a couple of years hence, said David Houston, the applicant’s attorney.
“What we’re trying to do is bring these conditions into the current realm of similar cases,” he said.
The 23,994-square-foot property, located at 2081 Chain Bridge Road, is home to a 1,400-square-foot service-station, a quick-service food store and four covered islands with gasoline pumps.
Besides seeking permission to sell alcohol, the applicant, at county staff’s request, agreed to dedicate the right-of-way of a service drive along Chain Bridge Road if called upon to do so by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The applicant also offered to provide an easement for the existing 5-foot-wide sidewalk for the property’s section along Old Courthouse Road.
Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) praised the sidewalk dedication. “I know in this area we’re trying to make it more walkable in our shared community,” she said.
In addition, the applicant agreed to move a freestanding price-indicator sign by 1 foot and lower its height from 20 feet to 16 to comply with county zoning regulations.
Palchik, a former School Board member who on Jan. 1 succeeded longtime Supervisor Linda Smyth (D), acknowledged that her first land-use case in Providence District – home to massive redevelopment projects in Tysons and Merrifield – had been the governmental equivalent of a quarter-inch gimme putt.
“I hope they’re all this easy,” Palchik deadpanned to the roaring laughter of her board colleagues.
“No guarantees! No guarantees!” said Chairman Jeff McKay (D).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.