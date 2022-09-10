The Fairfax County Deer Management Archery Program began Sept. 10 and will run through Feb. 18.
Under the oversight of the Fairfax County Police Department, in collaboration with the Fairfax County Park Authority, NOVA Parks and other public landholders, the archery program is conducted in parks and other locations throughout Fairfax County. Signs alerting the public are posted in archery-program areas, at park entrances and trailheads.
Begun 2010, the archery program is part of an integrated deer-management program to reduce and stabilize the white-tailed deer population in Fairfax County while minimizing safety and health hazards and other impacts related to deer overabundance.
Fairfax County conducts its deer-management program on about 100 properties. Last year, archers harvested 726 deer, accounting for 94 percent of the program’s total.
Fairfax County’s archery-program standards require that all archers meet state hunter licensing, education and safety requirements; pass qualifications to demonstrate skill and marksmanship; and carry program identification.
Since Virginia began tracking hunting injuries in 1959, no bystanders have been injured by an archer hunting deer anywhere in Virginia.
Parks remain open to the public during the archery program. Fluorescent-orange signs are posted in parks where hunting is authorized.
Hunters only may take shots at deer from elevated tree stands; hunting from the ground level is prohibited in county parks. Tree stands must not be located closer than 100 feet from property lines or closer than 50 feet from established park trails.
Archers are approved to hunt at assigned sites Mondays through Saturdays during legal hunting hours, which are from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. No hunting is allowed on Sundays in county parks. Archers are not allowed on private property without permission by the owner or tenant.
For more information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/wildlife/deer-management-program.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.