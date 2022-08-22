The Fairfax County Park Authority will be hosting watershed-cleanup days in September and October.
“We need your help to remove tires, bottles, cans and other debris from local waterways,” officials said. “All ages are welcome. Join with family, friends, neighbors or colleagues to lend a hand to the Earth.”
Cleanup events kick off on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Lake Fairfax Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and run throughout October at a variety of Fairfax County locations.
The dates and sites include:
• Sunday, Sept. 18 at Lake Fairfax Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Saturday, Sept. 24 at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park from 9 to 11 a.m. • Saturday, Oct. 1 at Oak Marr RECenter from 9:30 to 11 a.m. • Sunday, Oct. 9 at Lake Accotink Park from 9 to 11 a.m. • Saturday, Oct. 15 at Scotts Run Nature Preserve from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. • Thursday, Oct. 20, at Providence RECenter from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Additional sites may be added.
For a complete listing and to sign up as an individual volunteer, visit the Volunteer in Parks Webpage at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/volunteer. Groups should call the site of their choice directly.
