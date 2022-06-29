Fairfax County Neighborhood and Community Services (NCS) will host a series of community-engagement forums regarding the future community center in Tysons Corner.
On May 3, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Amazon, Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing and Virginia Housing announced the commitment of $55 million from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund to support the Dominion Square apartment community slated for development in Tysons.
The development of Dominion Square also will incorporate a 30,000-square-foot community center on the site. In advance of the center’s opening, the county is engaging local residents to ensure the new facility meets their needs and interests.
NCS will host three forums to discuss the overall vision for the facility, potential resources, activities and programs.
• Session 1: July 14 from 10:30 a.m.-noon. This session will be held virtually via Zoom, a link to which will be e-mailed to registrants in advance.
• Session 2: July 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This also will be a Zoom meeting, with links e-mailed to those who sign up.
• Session 3: July 28 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This in-person session will be held at the PARC, 8508 Leesburg Pike in Tysons.
Registration is required at https://bit.ly/TysonsCornerForums. To download flyers related to the forums, visit https://bit.ly/TysonsCornerCC.
For questions about the project, contact RHA@fairfaxcounty.gov. For questions regarding community outreach and potential uses for the facility, e-mail ncs@fairfaxcounty.gov.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.