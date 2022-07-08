“Better than ever” is how officials describe the upcoming 2022 Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival, which will run Aug. 4-7 at Frying Pan Park in the Herndon area.
“You and your friends and family can enjoy carnival rides, games and food trucks on the farm, learn about the Fairfax County 4-H youth-development program and more,” officials said.
(Full details are available at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/frying-pan-park/4h.)
The event is sponsored by the Fairfax County Park Authority and its Frying Pan Park, the Park Foundation, Fairfax County 4-H, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
