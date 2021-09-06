Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.