The Fairfax County government will host a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at at Bailey’s Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, 3601 Firehouse Lane in Falls Church, where many first responders deployed from to assist at the Pentagon.
The ceremony is taking place in the afternoon in order to accommodate the Pentagon’s 9/11 ceremony and morning volunteer activities at the Government Center.
The public is encouraged to view the ceremony online. It will be televised on Fairfax County Government Channel 1016 (Cox) and Channel 16 (Verizon/Comcast) and available on the county government’s Website (www.fairfaxcounty.gov) and Facebook page.
