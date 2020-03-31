Remember the halcyon days of early March?
Buoyed by a strong economy, Fairfax County supervisors on March 10 advertised a potential 3-cent real-estate-tax increase under a $4.63 billion fiscal 2021 budget proposed by County Executive Bryan Hill. The document also included solid pay increases for employees and full funding of the county school system’s budget request.
But a few short weeks later, following the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting region-wide stay-at-home orders, straitened economic conditions have forced county officials to give the budget a hard second look.
The board’s Budget Committee met March 31 to discuss decidedly dismal revenue projections that likely will force significant changed in Hill’s budget package.
“It is imperative that the [fiscal year] 2021 proposal be revisited in light of the physical and financial toll that this pandemic is having on county residents and the changing economic conditions, which have the potential to severely impact county revenue streams in FY 2021,” county staff wrote in an overview of the upcoming discussion.
County leaders have directed all agencies to “limit expenses only to those of a critical nature until further notice,” officials said. Following the board’s discussion, county staff will assemble a revised budget plan and distribute it to supervisors by April 7.
According to economic forecaster IHS, the upcoming economic cycle will feature a sharp reduction in near-term growth, followed by a slow recovery, county staff said. IHS expects U.S. gross domestic product to decline for the year’s remaining three quarters.
Among the points of alarm:
• U.S. unemployment claims skyrocketed to 3.28 million for the week ending March 21, more than 11 times higher than the 282,000 claims from the previous week.
• Fairfax County’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget projected $202.65 million in sales-tax revenue, up 2.5 percent from the previous year. County officials predict sale-tax revenues will decline sharply from restaurants and drinking places, accommodation and amusement businesses, and discretionary spending on everything from home appliances and furniture to clothes and vehicles.
In China, where the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly began, retail sales dropped 21 percent in January and February, county officials said. Every 25-percent quarterly drop in local sales-tax revenues will result in losses of nearly $12.7 million, they said.
• County officials also expected transient-occupancy-tax revenues to rise 2.5 percent to nearly $24.1 million, but hotel occupancy for the week ending March 14 was just 22 percent, with some establishments seeing occupancy rates in the single digits. Officials project April’s occupancy rate will be less than 20 percent.
If transient-occupancy-tax revenues dropped 75 percent over three months, the county would lose about $4.5 million.
• Business, professional and occupational license (BPOL) taxes also will take a hit, county officials predicted. Each 5-percent reduction in BPOL revenues will cost the county about $8.6 million.
• Personal-property-revenues for existing vehicles and business equipment (furniture, computer gear, etc.) will not change, but consumers and commercial enterprises likely will cut back on purchases of new equipment, county officials predicted. Each 2-percent reduction in personal-property-tax revenues would cost the county about $12.7 million.
• Because the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates to zero, officials project the county will receive $25 million less than the anticipated $46.1 million in interest earnings on investments.
• Revenues from the county’s School Age Child Care (SACC) program likely will decline $4.2 million for each month schools were scheduled to be open (officials closed them March 13 and will not open classrooms for the rest of the academic year). If summer SACC programs are closed, the county would lose an additional $6 million, officials said.
• The pandemic also may reduce revenues from building-and-inspection fees related to the construction and housing industries. Each 10-percent drop would cost the county about $4.2 million, officials said.
County leaders still do not know how much federal aid the county will receive under the federal government’s economic-stimulus package during the crisis. Officials also are uncertain about how much revenues from the state would decrease, but noted that during the “Great Recession” that began in 2008, Virginia cut aid to localities, including for schools.
Fairfax County in fiscal 2020 held reserves in three accounts, totaling nearly $446.2 million, which may be tapped during emergencies.
The county will hold its required budget public hearings April 14 through 16, but accept only written and video testimony. County information-technology staff are devising an online form to make it easier to submit written testimony, officials said.
