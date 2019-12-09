Fairfax County has made much progress since the days of racial segregation decades ago, but persisting inequities persist must be addressed, according to a report presented to county supervisors Dec. 3 by the Racial Equity Stakeholder Council.
Race is the No. 1 predictor of how well people will do in society and those of color tend to be exposed disproportionately to adverse social, economic and environmental conditions, said Patricia Mathews, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Health Foundation.
“Geography has become a proxy for race because of the history of housing segregation,” she said. “We have inherited the structure of inequity that exists in the county today, but we do not need to maintain it.”
The Board of Supervisors in 2017 adopted a “One Fairfax” policy that commits county and school officials to considering racial and social inequities when adopting policies or delivering programs and services, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova (D).
County officials established the Racial Equity Stakeholder Council in February after the controversy about a racially insensitive photo found on Gov. Ralph Northam’s college-yearbook page.
The Council, which consisted of stakeholders ranging from county residents and staff to members of the civic, faith, non-profit, philanthropic and business communities, sought to “foster open and honest discussions on issues surrounding race, with an ultimate goal of engaging the community to inform the application of the county’s One Fairfax policy,” said Karen Cleveland, president and CEO of Leadership Fairfax.
“The group agreed that our process should focus on facts and the historic reasons for the undergirding of persistent racial inequities in Fairfax County, and not solely on personal anecdotes,” Mathews said.
The group’s first guest speaker was Steven Woolf, then-director of the Center for Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, who presented a report commissioned by the Northern Virginia Health Foundation, titled “Getting Ahead: The Uneven Opportunity Landscape in Northern Virginia.”
Woolf displayed census-tract maps from around the region, which showed wealthy and disadvantaged areas, some in close proximity, Mathews said. His presentation also showed an 11-year disparity in life expectancy (defined as how long a newborn could expect to live) from 78 in Centreville, Annandale and the Richmond Highway corridor to 89 in neighborhoods near Reston Town Center and Tysons, she said.
Woolf concluded that improving health and well-being in those “islands of disadvantage” would need to focus not only on health, but also transportation, housing, education, economics and other structural factors, Mathews said.
Council members in September met with the One Fairfax Community Roundtable and reached “key insights” on structural racism, Cleveland said. These included:
• Race is a social construct and had no genetic basis. “Race is not biological, but racism is real,” she said.
• Racialized practices in government and social institutions have afforded people differing degrees of access to opportunities and resources.
“Racism is driven by fear of the other and fear of loss,” Cleveland said.
Supervisor Catherine Hudgins (D-Hunter Mill) thanked Council members for their report.
“It speaks a lot in terms of the openness that we say we live in today and the honesty that we can build upon to say, ‘How do we really become what we call this One Fairfax every day?’” she said.
Calling the Council’s report “powerful” and a “call to action,” Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) urged county residents to object if others disparage minorities and to challenge governments and organizations to do better.
“Don’t keep it in,” she said. “When you ask the hard questions, you sometimes get difficult answers, but you need to be able to ask the hard questions . . . If we try to hide from it, we will never make any progress.”
Supervisor Jeff McKay (D-Lee), who was elected the board’s chairman in November and will assume that role in January, defended the county’s concept of equity by pointing to a new domestic-violence shelter along the Route 1 corridor, which serves residents who formerly faced long drives for such services.
“It’s not about taking anything away from anybody,” he said. “It’s about taking an opportunity to look at racial and social justice and make sure we are treating everybody fairly and equally and have equity in our decision-making process.”
