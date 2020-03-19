Spurred on by the expanding COVID-19 pandemic, Fairfax County supervisors at a special meeting March 17 unanimously declared a local state of emergency that will set the county’s emergency plan into motion and give officials easier access to federal and state emergency-relief resources.
“It gives us increased flexibility,” said Chairman Jeff McKay (D).
The supervisors’ action also will allow affected small businesses in the county to apply for loan assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The emergency declaration, which was signed by County Executive Bryan Hill and took effect the same day, does not give the board or county executive additional police powers, such as the ability to enforce curfews or shut down businesses.
“We don’t have nearly as much authority as people think we do,” said Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason).
All 10 supervisors attended the meeting, but in order to maintain proper “social distancing” as recommended by health experts, sat several seats apart from each other in a circle. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, supervisors suspended the board’s usual rules about notice before meetings in order to tackle the emergency declaration.
County staff members are working hard to protect the public, giving them reassurance and informing them of the services available, McKay said. Fairfax County is well-positioned to endure the emergency, he said.
“We will make it through this,” McKay said, adding that the crisis was the swiftest-evolving that he’d ever been through. “We will have battle scars without a doubt.”
Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) urged the county to take steps to ensure the safety of its workers, especially ones who have pre-existing conditions.
Hill agreed that the goal is to keep the county government’s operations open and safe, and said increased telecommuting by staff could help accomplish that goal. Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee) suggested the county could give employees over age 60 the right of first refusal as far as telecommuting.
Some supervisors asked if the county could beef up its child-care services and programs to help the homeless during the crisis. Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill) suggested county leaders should talk with Sheriff Stacey Kincaid about whether eviction policies should be enforced throughout the emergency.
McKay, noting the situation’s extreme fluidity, said the county’s extensive child-care plans were upended by the new restrictions on group sizes.
The county’s initial response during the crisis may have been a little flat-footed, but that was because officials did not know how many different factors were being thrown at them, Hill said. Last year’s weeks-long shutdown of the federal government was easier to handle, he said.
The COVID-19 crisis struck as the county was gearing up deliberations over the proposed fiscal 2021 budget. The budget’s underlying financial projections “are being thrown against the wall,” said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville).
For example, the Federal Reserve’s recent interest-rate cut will cost the county investment earnings equal roughly to 1 cent on the real-estate-tax rate, Hill said.
Fairfax County Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu urged the public not to congregate or hold face-to-face meetings, but said sheltering in place is not necessary.
“Staying indoors I don’t think is absolutely required, as long as you don’t come into close contact with others,” she said, noting that the county to date had 11 confirmed coronavirus cases. “Those who can telework should. Not everyone needs to be physically present to do their work.”
Local residents can partake of the county’s outdoor parks and trails during the emergency, event if park facilities are closed officials said.
Palchik thanked local businesses for trying to keep their workers employed.
“This is very sobering St. Patrick’s Day,” she said.
The crisis needs to be kept in perspective, however, said Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield).
“Our grandparents were asked to drop everything and go to war,” he said. “This is something that we will get through and we need to get through. We need to make sure our residents aren’t panicking. It’s going to be difficult, but we’ll get through this. We, as a nation, have gotten through a lot harder and a lot more difficult circumstances.”
To learn more about the county’s disaster-preparedness efforts, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov and search for “emergency operations plan.” For more county information about the coronavirus crisis, go to www.fairfaxcounty.gov/covid19/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.