The first three graduates of the comprehensive Fairfax County Drug Court program will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center. The public is invited to attend. (Social distancing and masks are required.)
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay will deliver the keynote address.
“We need to be treating those with addiction and reducing interactions with the criminal-justice system,” McKay said. “This program supports those two needs.”
Fairfax Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate, who was instrumental in establishing the Drug Court, found that approximately 65 to 70 percent of her cases involved substance use.
“If we can reduce substance-use recidivism in our county,” she said, “we ultimately can save lives – and money.”
“Drug courts” are specific court sessions, or dockets, for criminal defendants who have alcohol and/or other substance-use issues. In Fairfax County’s program, eligible participants have been convicted of a non-violent crime, are on probation and have come back into the court because of a felony probation violation related to substance use.
Participants enter the Drug Court program voluntarily and commit to close monitoring and following treatment recommendations, as well as regular communication with a probation officer, frequent court status hearings and routine drug screenings. The supervising judge receives regular reports from treatment providers about the participants.
The team members who oversee the Drug Court include prosecutors, public defenders, the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board, probation officials, judges, clerks, evaluators and the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to the graduates, there are some 20 participants currently active in the program.
