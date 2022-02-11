Fairfax County officials last fall kicked off a “Parking Reimagined” study, one of their periodic efforts to see how parking garages and other parking options are being used, said Elizabeth Hagg, director of the Department of Planning and Development’s Community Revitalization Section.
Hagg, who addressed the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce Feb. 3, encouraged chamber members to provide input during public-outreach efforts.
“Some people may have an outdated sense of how much parking is needed,” Hagg said. “The goal of this Parking Reimagined study is to right-size parking. We don’t want too much, we don’t want too little.”
County officials also are mulling a pilot project to make the crossing at Old Dominion Drive and Chain Bridge Road, a major McLean intersection, more pedestrian-friendly and safer to navigate. Potential measures could include narrowing the travel lanes and providing some on-street parking, Hagg said.
That project last September received $300,000 from the county’s carryover budget. The initiative is being overseen by the county Department of Transportation’s Capital Projects Section, which will hire a consultant this summer for a contract lasting nine months to one year, she said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
