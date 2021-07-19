Fairfax Park Authority acquires historic home, surrounding acreage

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Park acreage in Fairfax County continues to grow with the acquisition of more than six acres of land adjacent to Grist Mill Park.
The Fairfax County Park Authority purchased 6.6633 acres of land from the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association of the Union that contain a residential house and some open land. Located in the Mount Vernon supervisory district, this property once was at the core of George Washington’s Union Farm.
The $2.6 million purchase was made for purposes of historic preservation, and will serve as an expansion to Grist Mill Park, Park Authority officials said.
The acquisition brings the total acreage managed by the Park Authority to 23,631 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.