The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) is looking for ways to catch up on $156.5 million worth of deferred maintenance for assets that either need to be repaired or replaced.
“That includes everything from our carousels and aquatics operations to building structures, facility maintenance, athletic courts, stormwater-pond facilities and shade structures,” said director Kirk Kincannon said Oct. 16 in an interview at FCPA’s offices in the Herrity Building in Fairfax.
Maintenance needs include about $23.5 million for recreation facilities and playgrounds, $22.7 million for athletic fields, $11.4 million for roads and parking lots, $10.44 million for vehicles and vehicular maintenance, $10.4 million for trails, $5.9 million for athletic courts, $3.2 million for lighting and irrigation systems, $585,000 for fire and security, and almost $55,000 for golf renovations.
The park system, which welcomes about 17 million visitors annually, has plenty of equipment and vehicles that are decades old and not performing optimally, he said.
“When you get to that length of time, just like with a facility, you are starting to get inefficiencies, you’re putting more maintenance dollars into it, you’re not as efficient when it comes to environmental technologies,” Kincannon said. “All those things add up.”
Substandard facilities and equipment also can lead to a diminished customer experience,” said FCPA spokesman Judy Pedersen.
Upgrades sometimes recoup their costs through better efficiency and improved customer outcomes, Kincannon said. In 2014 and 2015, for example, the Park Authority switched to brighter, more energy-efficient LED lighting at its indoor RECenter pools.
“You went from a yellow light to almost a daylight, and our energy efficiency improved about 60 percent,” he said. “And these were 20- or 30-year light bulbs versus 3,000-hour or 4,000-hour light bulbs.”
FCPA must tackle about $20 million worth of backlogged work at seven of the county’s nine RECenters. The Park Authority in recent years has installed major upgrades at Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton and Spring Hill RECenter in McLean. Next in the queue will be upgrades and renovations at Mount Vernon RECenter, then at Audrey Moore RECenter in Annandale, which 40 years ago became the Park Authority’s first such facility.
Some of the Park Authority’s maintenance facilities are several decades old and need to be upgraded. The agency will put out for bids this coming January for renovations to the facility in Pimmit Hills, which is about 60 years old.
“We get our money’s worth out of them, but it’s time to replace a lot of these structures,” he said.
Some upgrades are designed to enhance long-term asset value. For example, to ensure trail sustainability in the future, FCPA in some areas is switching from gravel to an asphalt surface, which is less likely to be washed away.
“The parks are so susceptible to nature and it does impact us, whether it’s on projects or revenues,” Pedersen said.
Agency leaders are looking for ways to form partnerships with other organizations to build renovations and additions and conduct maintenance, Kincannon said. Volunteers play a key role, whether helping at conservation areas, pulling weeds at invasive-plant-management programs or tending historic properties, he said.
In Tysons, those partnerships often involve property owners who build parks that FCPA uses. County residents will see more of the same as that urban center grows, Kincannon said.
“The perspective of ownership is different because we do not own the land,” he said. “There may be a stigma related to that. You know, ‘You don’t own it, so you don’t control it.’ But if the proffers and land deeds are written in such a way that it’s perpetual parkland, I think it solves that issue.”
FCPA also has other irons in the fire. Officials have been working for years on a proposed land swap at Langley Fork in McLean. Agency leaders still are waiting to hear from the National Park Service, which would receive county-owned land at nearby Langley Oaks Park in exchange for its Langley Fork property, where FCPA long has operated athletic fields. Once that deal is finalized, Kincannon said, the agency will begin planning uses for the Salona property in McLean.
FCPA officials are preparing for next year’s park-bond issue, and will present a plan in the middle of next year to the Board of Supervisors, which then will advertise for the bond referendum that November.
Kincannon, who has led the Park Authority since January 2014, served a four-month stint as interim county executive in 2017 between the retirement of former County Executive Edward Long and his succession by Bryan Hill. Kincannon has no desire to return to those duties.
“Clearly, this is my passion over here,” he said.
