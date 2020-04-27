The Fairfax County Park Authority recently added more than 11 acres of land to its holdings.
The new 11.5-acre parcel is adjacent to Halifax Point District Park at 6603 Bull Run Post Office Road in Centreville. The additional acreage in the Sully District will offer open space connectivity in the district and has a high potential for significant cultural resources, park officials said.
This $783,000 acquisition was funded with park bonds approved by voters.
