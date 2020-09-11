The Fairfax County Park Authority has seen its holdings expand by an additional 12 acres, bringing total park acreage to 23,607 acres.
The new property will be an addition to North Hill Park in the Mount Vernon area, proffered to the Park Authority by the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority as part of its plan for a development of multi-family apartments, independent-living senior apartments and market-rate townhouses.
Construction of the park’s amenities are slated to begin next spring.
