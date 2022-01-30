At its Jan. 26 meeting, the Fairfax County Park Authority Board voted to return William Bouie, who represents the Hunter Mill district, to his 14th term as chairman.
Bouie, who joined the Park Authority board in 2005, currently serves as president and CEO of Sky Communications. He is an active volunteer involved in many civic organizations. Service highlights include past membership on the boards of Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts and Reston Hospital Center board of trustees. He currently serves on the boards of Public Links Inc., the Reston Community Center Board of Governors, Public Art Reston and Leadership Fairfax.
Sully District representative Maggie Godbold will serve as vice chairman. Michael Thompson Jr., representing the Springfield District, returns to the post of secretary ,and Dranesville District representative Timothy Hackman continues to serve as treasurer.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
