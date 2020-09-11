The Fairfax County Park Authority is offering “virtual” versions of popular park programs, and is seeking requests from the public.
Programming is offered via Zoom or Microsoft Teams and can include games, live animal presentations and question-and-answer sessions. Programs can be presented for groups such as school classes, Scouts, birthday parties and more.
Requests can be submitted via www.fairfaxcounty.gov/park/virtual, and Park Authority staff will respond to schedule an event.
