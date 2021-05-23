[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Several weeks ago they used the carrot, asking patrons to be nice when using Scotts Run Nature Preserve in McLean.
Now comes the stick.
Fairfax County Park Authority officials on May 21 announced “tougher measures” will be in place to avoid a repeat of the summer of 2020, when the bucolic setting became the scene of massive parties, largely of young adults.
Beginning the Memorial Day weekend, security will be on site seven days a week to enforce park rules, including a prohibition on glass bottles and alcohol. Bags and coolers will be checked at the trailheads at the parking lot.
In addition, enforcement efforts will be stepped up at the waterfall area to prohibit swimming, wading and boating.
