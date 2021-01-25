[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) board members on March 10 will vote on a scaled-back slate of fee increases for some of the agency’s offerings.
The proposed fee increases, which would take effect April 1, would raise about $357,000 more in fiscal 2022, which is about half the amount garnered from fee hikes two years ago, said Marketing Services Manager Nick Duray.
“It is no understatement to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc with the living patterns of Fairfax County residents and the Park Authority’s park-revenue-fund finances over the past year,” Duray said. “Assembling this year’s fee proposal required sensitivity to both – a true balancing act. The scope of the proposal is modest – similar in size to last year, but only half the size of two years ago – to minimize impact on the residents of Fairfax.”
The Park Authority’s fiscal 2020 net revenues were about $3.4 million, a two-thirds decline compared with the previous year, even though the agency significantly reduced expenses and entirely depleted the revenue-and-operating fund’s stabilization reserve. Officials also expect net revenues in fiscal 2021 will continue to be significantly lower than usual because of across-the-board spending controls implemented during the pandemic.
The proposed fee increases are fiscally responsible and focus on outdoor parks, where park demand has shifted during the pandemic, as well as fees that have not been adjusted for several years, he said.
In keeping with long-standing policy, agency officials review fees annually and make regular, minor adjustments instead of imposing much higher fees less frequently.
FCPA’s eight golf courses in fiscal 2020 saw a 2-percent increase in the number of rounds played and an 8-percent rise in greens-fee revenue, even though the officials closed all the courses for at least eight weeks last spring because of the pandemic.
Park officials reopened all the courses over a three-week period last May and saw their usage skyrocket, likely as a result of the public’s being cooped up. In the first four weeks after the courses reopened, revenues from golf rounds shot up 38 percent and those from buckets of golf balls went up 21 percent compared with the previous year.
The Park Authority’s overall golf revenues dipped only 2 percent in fiscal 2020, despite the pandemic’s disruption. Revenue sources hardest hit were snack-bar sales (down 19 percent) and fees from recreation classes (down 54 percent), special events (down 55 percent) and mini-golf (down 47 percent).
The Park Authority’s golf courses began receiving extra-heavy usage last May, mirroring the nationwide trend, and that resulted in increased staffing and maintenance costs, officials said.
Because the Park Authority Board last September approved out-of-cycle increases for greens fees and driving-range charges, the annual fee proposal does not contain further hikes for those categories. However, the board may raise driving-cage fees at Pinecrest, which had been lower because of the nature of the facilities, to match this fall’s adjusted driving-range fees.
The board approved increases in power-cart rental fees at some courses to ensure they were equal at all facilities for golfers playing nine holes.
The pandemic clobbered the agency’s RECenters in fiscal 2020, drawing only 1.2 million visitors (down 25 percent) and nearly $17.9 million in revenue (down 35 percent). The facilities otherwise had been on track to outpace the previous year, said FCPA officials, who did not propose any RECenter fee hikes for this year.
The agency’s managed parks also struggled in fiscal 2020, handling just shy of 2 million visitors (down 8.9 percent) and taking a revenue hit of 50.2 percent. The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax Park was closed all summer and saw revenue losses of 49 percent.
The Park Authority Board will consider raising from $50 to $60 the four-hour rental fee per area at Burke Lake Park and hiking charges for two popular gazebos at Green Spring Village, citing the heightened demand for smaller outdoor spaces to host small-group special occasions.
Among the proposed changes, canoe and kayak rental fees and charges for tour boats would rise at Lake Accotink, Lake Fairfax and Burke Lake parks, and there would be a new charge for fishing kayaks at Riverbend Park.
The Park Authority Board also will consider new fees for wedding rentals of the formal garden at Colvin Run Mill Historic Site in Great Falls. Parties would pay $250 for a two-hour rental and $125 for each additional hour. The fees would bring in extra revenue and help the site’s staff manage the demand for smaller, more intimate wedding venues, which has increased during the pandemic, officials said.
Park Authority personnel did not receive compensation increases in fiscal 2021 because of the pandemic’s impact. Officials do not know whether the Board of Supervisors will raise county staff’s pay or by how much, but if past trends hold, it would cost the Park Authority’s revenue-and-operating fund about $950,000.
The Park Authority will accept public comments about the fee adjustments through Thursday, Feb. 4. For more information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/feemeeting.
