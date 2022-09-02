The Fairfax County Park Authority is seeking feedback from those who attended its summer concerts and movies at local parks.
“Your suggestions will help us to know what type of music and performances you want next year, and your comments provide feedback for our donors who make these concerts free for everyone,” Park Authority officials said.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QWVLXR5. The deadline to complete it is Sept. 18.
For information on park performances, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances.
