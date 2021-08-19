[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Park Authority is seeking the public’s input on the emerging sport of pickleball, and will host an upcoming meeting to detail its new study on the subject.
The meeting will be held online on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., and will be available on the Park Authority Website afterward for those unable to attend live.
Pickleball is a fast-growing sport, and the county government has received requests to provide additional facilities. Following a meeting and community survey, the draft study was presented to the Park Authority board in late July.
The Park Authority will accept feedback on the proposal from Sept. 1-30. For information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3mfe1LW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.