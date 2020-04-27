The Fairfax County Park Authority is seeking nominations for a number of awards it bestows each year on those who volunteer in county parks.
“It would be difficult, if not impossible, to operate our park system without volunteers,” Park Authority officials said. “Making sure that their service is recognized is critical.”
Anyone can nominate individuals and groups for the following awards:
• The Elly Doyle Park Service Awards honor of Ellamae Doyle’s many years of service and accomplishments as a member and chairman of the Park Authority board. Fairfax County’s park system expanded and thrived during her tenure, with the addition of significant open space, new recreational facilities, and a commitment to preservation of local natural and cultural resources.
• The Harold L. Strickland Partnership and Collaboration Award honors the retired Park Authority board member’s long service and significant contributions. This award recognizes teamwork and cooperation necessary to provide state-of-the-art facilities in county parks.
• The Mayo Stuntz Cultural Stewardship Award honors historian, volunteer and acclaimed author Mayo Stuntz, and recognizes contributions to cultural-preservation efforts.
• The Sally Ormsby Environmental Stewardship Award recognizes its namesake’s many years of service as a citizen-steward and honors others who help preserve and educate about local natural resources and the importance of the environment.
Nominations are due by June 19, with awards to be presented in the fall. Awards applications are available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Ellys, and additional information about the awards can be found at www.fairfaxcounty.gov.
“By contributing their time and talents, volunteers make it possible for the Park Authority to offer the many services and spaces enjoyed by the community,” officials said.
Some are continuing their efforts in a variety of creative ways even though parks are off-limits to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whatever the reason [for volunteering], the Park Authority greatly appreciates their commitment to provide park visitors with an enjoyable and safe environment,” officials said.
