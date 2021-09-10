[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Park Authority's draft Pickleball Study has been released and is available for public review and comment.
As pickleball continues to grow in popularity, Fairfax County government agencies and officials have received numerous requests to provide additional pickleball facilities within its parks, recreation and community centers. In response to these requests, the Park Authority initiated a pickleball feasibility study.
The draft study was presented to the Park Authority Board on July 28, and recommends how the Park Authority can strategically respond to the desire for pickleball, and where and how pickleball courts should be provided. (The study is available at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/planning-development/pickleball-study.)
Park Authority leaders will hold an online community meeting to discuss the effort on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be recorded and available online afterward for those unable to attend live.
Comments on the proposal will be accepted through Oct. 1.
