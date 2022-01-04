[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Registration for Fairfax County Park Authority summer camps opens on Jan. 11, with more than 1,000 options for youth ages 3 to 17 at sites across the county.
“Last year, more than 95 percent of in-person camps filled up,” Park Authority officials said. “Now is the time to plan your children’s summer-camp schedules.”
A copy of the summer-camp guide is available on the government Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov, where residents also can find “My Summer Camp Planner,” developed at the request of a mother who wanted a simple spreadsheet to help plan summer camps for all her children.
“You can register with confidence knowing that you can receive a full refund for any camp, should camp offerings change due to COVID restrictions,” Park Authority officials said.
For more information, call the registration hotline at (703) 222-4664 weekdays.
