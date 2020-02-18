Fairfax Park Authority to discuss latest resident-curator opportunity

Fairfax County Park Authority officials hope to have a resident curator restore historic Lahey Lost Valley House in the Vienna area, and want to hear residents’ views about the site’s hoped-for rehabilitations.
The mid-18th-century, brick, hall-parlor home, which has a 1940s-era brick addition, is cherished as “one of the most important sites we have to chronicle the history of Fairfax County’s development,” said David Buchta, manager of the Park Authority’s Heritage Conservation Branch.
The agency’s Resident Curator Evaluation Team for the property will hold a public-information meeting March 3 at 7 p.m. at Oakton Library.
Lahey Lost Valley House is located at 9750 Brookmeadow Drive north of Vienna on land granted to William Gunnell in 1730, which was turned into a working plantation.
Gunnell family members were leaders in Fairfax County in the 18th and 19th centuries and they owned the property through the 1930s, Park Authority officials said.
The family in 1940 sold the house and 45 acres to Richard and Carlotta Lahey, who moved a wood-framed kitchen addition away from the brick house and used it as an art studio. In place of the removed kitchen section, they built a two-story brick addition.
Richard Lahey died in 1978. Carlotta Lahey arranged in her will to bequeath to the Park Authority the house, its furnishings and 22 acres of land. The agency took possession of the property after she died in 1999.
According to a county report, the now-vacant house has about 2,000 to 2,200 square feet of space and sits on an un-coursed rubble-stone foundation. There are eight rooms overall, including two bedrooms; one finished bathroom and one that’s been roughed in; six fireplaces; a family room with exposed ceiling beams; and a formal hall and parlor with decorative hand carved molding.
The as-yet-unidentified potential resident curator will present a proposal to the evaluation team in a public forum. The team then will ask questions, give the applicant feedback and accept public comments on the proposal. Local residents may e-mail written comments to the project manager at parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov through March 25.
The Lahey site’s evaluation team also will hold meetings on Mondays, March 2, 23 and 30, at 10 a.m. in the Park Authority Board room on the ninth floor of the Herrity Building, 12055 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax. Those meetings will be open to the public, but no public comments will be accepted.
Under the county’s program, resident curators can live in publicly owned historical buildings free of charge, provided they maintain and upgrade the sites and open them to the public at least once per year.
Two Fairfax County properties – Stempson House in Lorton and Turner Farm House in Great Falls – are under rehabilitation by resident curators following the General Assembly’s passage of enabling legislation in 2011 and county supervisors’ authorization of the program in 2014.
“We’re very pleased with the first two leases we have and the progress we’ve seen,” Buchta said. “We’re approaching $300,000 worth of investment to those properties, which formerly were vacant. This is a tremendous benefit of the curator program.”
Park Authority officials also have selected resident curators for the Ellmore Farmhouse in Herndon and the Hannah P. Clark House in Lorton, which also contains a circa-1986 studio used by artist Janos Enyedi.
In addition, the agency has closed the resident-curator application period for the 18th-century Ash Grove House in the Vienna area and soon plans to welcome into the program the White Gardens House and Barn in Falls Church and the Barrett House in Lorton.
Fairfax County History Commission chairman Anne Stuntz said she was pleased the county was the first in Virginia to take advantage of the resident-curator program.
“People who get into the resident-curator program are very lucky,” she said. “It’s a chance of a lifetime to live in these historic homes.”
For more information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/resident-curator-program.
