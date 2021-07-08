[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Responding to requests from the public, the Fairfax County Park Authority is establishing a pay-as-you-go payment option for its RECenters.
In the past, getting a membership has always required 100-percent upfront payment. For an adult interested in an annual membership, that might mean plunking down as much as $669 during non-sale times.
Under the new arrangement, month-to-month memberships will be available for $26 weekly for a single adult at any of the county’s nine RECenters.
“We are thrilled to begin offering the convenience of a ‘pay-as-you-go’ membership option . . . and look forward to the prospect of making our centers accessible to more Fairfax County residents than ever,” said Brian Laws, operations manager for the Park Authority.
Additional details on the new monthly membership option and other membership choices are available at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/passes.
