With fall fishing heating up even as the temperatures begin to cool, anglers in the local area will see a lot of species, such as bass, start to move back up in shallow waters and feed on everything in sight in order to put on some weight for the winter.
Fairfax County Park Authority staff are making an effort help local residents find where the fish are biting with fishing reports.They are available at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/fishing.
“You can fish in several bodies of water in the parks, including in Burke Lake and Lake Accotink,” officials said. “The Park Authority also offers classes throughout the year that can introduce you and your family to the lifelong joy of fishing or can help you improve your angling skills.”
The Park Authority follows the rules and regulations of the state government, which can be found on its Website at https://dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/. Local residents should also call the park where they plan on fishing to see if there are any additional rules or regulations.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.