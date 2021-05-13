[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Five Fairfax County Park Authority nominees have been honored by the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO) with 2021 NACPRO Awards, which honor excellence in the field of parks and recreation, officials said May 12.
The award winners were:
• Kirk Kincannon in the Professional-Lifetime Award.
• William Bouie, Outstanding Public Official.
• Harry Glasgow, Outstanding Contributor.
• Colvin Run Mill Miller’s House Exhibit, Historical or Cultural Facility Award.
• Friends of Frying Pan Farm Park, Outstanding Support Organization.
Kincannon retired in February 2021 after serving as executive director of the Park Authority for seven years and dedicating more than 40 years to public service. Under Kincannon’s leadership, the Gold Medal Award-winning parks agency enjoyed a string of successes and national acclaim as one of the nation’s top park systems. In addition to his outstanding service to the Park Authority, Kincannon also served as acting county executive from Sept. 16, 2017, to Jan. 3, 2018.
Bouie has served as Park Authority Board chairman since 2009. Under his leadership, the agency achieved two Gold Medal Awards, acquired more than 10,000 acres of parkland and open space, won voter approval for four park bonds worth nearly $500 million in capital funding, adopted its first agency-wide strategic plan and embraced the One Fairfax equity initiative. Bouie’s leadership also provided a path forward during the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glasgow, who has served on the Park Authority Board and the Park Foundation Board, has devoted his retirement to protecting the natural world. He has contributed countless volunteer hours to park advocacy, scholarship funding, land acquisition and environmental education. An active member of the Friends of Huntley Meadows Park, Glasgow also leads weekly bird-watching groups.
Colvin Run’s unique new exhibit takes visitors on an interactive exploration of mill history in the 1800s. The exhibit’s two rooms feature period reproductions and period-specific antiques from the Federal and late Victorian periods. Guests may sit, peruse books, touch items or play a game. Two projectors convey historical information on a loop that lets visitors linger. When the projection is off, guests enjoy an immersive experience as if visiting during the historically significant periods. The Miller’s House now is closed due to pandemic safety precautions.
For years, Frying Pan’s Friends group has provided critical support to Frying Pan Farm Park and raised money to care for the 100 animals it owns at the urban farm by hosting events, such as horse shows and festivals. Last year, these events were canceled due to COVID-19, but the group created a novel NASCOW experience that helped to bring their fund-raising to record levels. Members of the public were invited to “sponsor” the park’s cows in a race. A social-media video allowed fans to watch and see a winner declared.
