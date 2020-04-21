The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) is keeping busy with capital-improvement projects, performing maintenance ahead of schedule and offering online programs for recreation-starved customers.
Maintenance of outdoor parks and athletic fields continues as normal, so that those facilities will be ready when the park system reopens at some as-yet-undefined point in the future, said Sara Baldwin, FCPA’s deputy director and chief operating officer.
The Park Authority typically shuts down some of its RECenter pools in late August to clean and refurbish them and apply a new layer of pool plaster, or “whitecoat.” But work crews are able to perform that work now because of the closure and those pools will not have to close at summer’s end, she said.
All FCPA capital-improvement projects, which are financed by bonds, are continuing as scheduled, Baldwin said. Some construction projects, which otherwise would have had to work around park users, are being built more quickly during the shutdown, she said.
FCPA’s collaboration with the McLean Project for the Arts toward a potential new art center at Clemyjontri Park in McLean still are moving forward. Officials are working on hiring a civil engineer to craft plans for the proposed facility, she said.
Efforts toward a land swap in McLean, with FCPA trading its Langley Oaks Park for the National Park Service’s Langley Fork Park, also still are in the works, but don’t count on that initiative being consummated anytime soon. Officials have been working on that trade for many years.
All county parks are closed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic except for the trail system, which may be accessed via the parks, said Judy Pedersen, a spokesman for the park system.
The numbers of those still using available trails “clearly are indicative of how much people love our parks,” Pedersen said. “On sunny days, we are just overwhelmed.”
FCPA has developed a “robust monitoring program” staffed by employees who otherwise have been idled by the shutdown, and is seeking additional volunteers to aid in the effort, Pedersen said. Monitors every day investigate police and public reports about unauthorized park usage, and attempt to persuade the people in question to comply voluntarily with the rules.
“I don’t think we actually call them ‘violations,’” she said of the infractions. “We have some compliance issues that have developed over at Scotts Run [Nature Preserve in McLean] and Burke Lake that have to do with traffic and people parking off the road.”
FCPA occasionally has had to take down a basketball hoop or tennis net to deter unauthorized users, she added.
FCPA patrons will not have to limit themselves to hiking and biking on trails during the shutdown, however. The Park Authority last week began offering a “Virtual Exploration Center” (www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/virtual) that offers online workouts and other fitness and educational content.
“We’re trying to give folks an opportunity to find some interesting things online that help them explore nature, health and fitness,” Pedersen said.
Within two hours of going live with the Virtual Exploration Center, it had received more than 500 visits from the public, she said. Some of its offerings consist of existing programming, but the Park Authority also is developing some new content.
FCPA has put off hiring approximately 1,000 seasonal workers who would staff the Water Mine in Reston, camps and parks during the summer, Baldwin said. The Park Authority will continue that policy until it receives a definitive date for when park facilities can reopen, she said.
That date will depend on decisions by health departments and the governor, but in the meantime, the Park Authority is going to try to bring the parks to the public as best it can, Pedersen said.
“We’re very hopeful that we’ll get some clarity very soon about the near term,” she said. “Thousands and thousands of people depend on us for summer camp. People want to get back in their parks, onto their golf courses and into their garden classes. We’re as anxious as anybody, but we have to consider health and safety first.”
