The Fairfax County Park Foundation has announced the winners of its 2019 Eakin Philanthropy Awards, honoring organizations and individuals for their magnanimous efforts to support county parks.
Eakin Properties and The Eakin Park Family Trust are the 2019 recipients of a special Builders/Developers Eakin Philanthropy Award. In 1951, LeRoy Eakin Sr. donated 14.5 acres of land in the Accotink Stream Valley that became the Fairfax County Park Authority’s first park, and his donations inspired the Eakin Philanthropy Award in 2009.
The Eakin Family’s support has continued through donations for the Eakin Community Park picnic shelter; 32 gifts from four Eakin Family members for Clemyjontri Park’s Liberty Swing; Combo Classic Golf Tournament; USGA Amateur Public Links Championship; Arts in the Parks; Rec-PAC summer camp; Chessie’s Big Backyard; and a significant Legacy Circle bequest pledge and request for memorial gifts in lieu of flowers. The Eakin Park Family Trust’s donations currently total more than $141,000.
The Lazar Family Fund is the 2019 recipient of the Eakin Philanthropy Award for individuals. In 2018, Tibor Lazar and his wife, Heidi, ratified a gift agreement with the foundation for the creation of the Lazar Family Fund, for the purpose of building a future endowment for the Park Authority’s Natural Resources Management and Protection branch. They committed to personally invest a generous contribution each month over 10 years in memory of Tibor’s parents, Rita and Caaba, and also are requesting donations to the fund in lieu of holiday and birthday gifts.
Other donors interested in natural-resources management and protection are encouraged to donate to the Lazar Family Fund.
Friends of Frying Pan Farm Park is the 2019 recipient of the Organization Eakin Philanthropy Award, for 50 years of financial, physical and advocacy support for Frying Pan Farm Park.
The group owns, buys and sells farm animals; hosts multiple horse-show series; pays for animal vet care and fee for support; and supports the park’s volunteer program. It has provided total program support of $108,300 to the Park Authority.
Since 2010, the Friends of Frying Pan Farm Park has donated more than $120,000 to the Park Foundation to support a wide range of items, including horse stalls; tractors; benches; Spring Farm and Fall Harvest Days; the Hunter Mill Melodies & Bluegrass Barn concert series; a flag pole; many general Frying Pan Farm Park programs; an equestrian jump; and the 4-H Fair.
