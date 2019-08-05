Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.