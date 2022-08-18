The Fairfax County Park Foundation (FCPF) has named a foundation, an organization and a Park Authority “friends” group as recipients of this year’s Eakin Philanthropy Awards, honoring outstanding contributions to local parks.
Honorees include:
• The Adler Foundation, committed to helping communities and the environment, is being recognized for generous support of various Park Foundation projects.
It began in 2021, supporting Hunter Mill Melodies Summer Entertainment Series. In 2022, the foundation donated $20,000 to adopt carousel horses at Chessie’s Big Backyard in Franconia. Acknowledging the environmental impact that the Stewardship Education Center at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park will have through education, the Adler Foundation also donated $100,000 to fund the new amphitheater.
• The Park Foundation also is honoring Wegmans for its active involvement in many Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) programs.
Ranging from donations for FCPA events, such as the Elly Doyle Park Volunteer Awards and the 2022 Take Your Child to Work Day, to monetary sponsorship of the Summer Entertainment Series and the Stewardship Education Center’s STEAM feature.
Since 2013, Wegmans’ support exceeds $30,000, park officials said.
• The Ellanor C. Lawrence Park Friends group will be honored for partnering with the Park Foundation to preserve and protect the park and to help the Park Foundation secure sponsorships for the STEAM [science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics] features, including musical flowers, solar trail cameras, and the birds and wildlife feeding stations at the Stewardship Education Center at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park.
The group already has raised more than $20,000 since forming in 2020. The Fairfax County Park Foundation established the Eakin Philanthropy Award to recognize visionary, financial and material contributions that significantly enhance Fairfax County parks. The award is named in honor of LeRoy Eakin Sr., who donated 14 acres of land in 1951 that became Fairfax County’s first public park.
The 2022 recipients will be honored during an online program set as part of the Elly Doyle Park Service Award ceremony in November.
