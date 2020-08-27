After a months-long, pandemic-related shutdown, Fairfax County Park Authority “Parktakes” programs and classes are scheduled to resume this fall.
Outdoor, indoor and “virtual” programming options will be available in a wide range of interest areas, including fitness, nature, fine arts, gardening and golf. All classes will be conducted according to health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines.
“We have reduced our class sizes to enable appropriate social-distancing, and we are allowing more time between classes for cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces,” said Park Authority program branch manager John Berlin. “To further guard against the spread of illness, temperature checks are required for everyone who enters our facilities, and everyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a mask or face covering at all times, except when actively exercising.”
Parktakes subscribers are receiving course catalogs in the mail, and copies also will be available at public libraries and all staffed Park Authority facilities. For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/parktakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.