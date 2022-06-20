Fairfax Pets on Wheels has reached its 35th anniversary of “licking loneliness” by bringing pets into nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and adult-day-health centers throughout the county, and is seeking the public’s health in expanding its reach.
The organization currently has a waiting list of facilities that would like to be part of the program. “But more volunteer/pet teams are needed to meet the demand,” leaders of the organization said.
“If you have a lovable dog, cat or bunny that would enjoy putting a smile on someone’s face, consider becoming a pet-visitation team, and share the power of the human-animal bond with our neighbors who need it most,” the organization said. “You’ll touch someone’s life – and change your own.”
Founded in 1987, the all-volunteer Fairfax Pets on Wheels is approved by the American Kennel Club as a therapy-dog group. Its efforts are sponsored by the Fairfax Area Agency on Aging.
For information on volunteer opportunities, see the Website at fpow.org or e-mail dfspetsonwheels@fairfaxcounty.gov.
