It’s neck-and-neck as Fairfax and Philadelphia reach the half-way point in their battle for 2021 Mid-Atlantic real-estate supremacy.
With a strong showing in June, Fairfax has pulled closer to the City of Brotherly love in year-to-date home sales. The current tally: Philly 9,892, Fairfax 9,687.
Fairfax was buoyed by 2,237 sales in June, compared to just 2,050 for Philadelphia.
Figures, reported July 13, come from MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on figures from Bright MLS.
Traditionally, Philadelphia has the most home sales in any given year among the 70-odd jurisdictions across the Mid-Atlantic monitored by Bright MLS.
But 2020 was, in case you missed the memo, not a typical year – more draconian government-mandated economic lockdowns in Pennsylvania, and a general fear of urban areas during the period, sent Philadelphia sales into a tailspin.
As a result, Fairfax edged out Philadelphia for year-end supremacy in 2020. Given that traditional real-estate norms seem to be returning, and that Philadelphia takes a small but not immaterial lead into the second half of the year, odds seem likely that Philly will regain its crown in 2021. But, if 2020 taught us anything, it was to take nothing for granted.
For the first six months of 2021, Fairfax and Philadelphia were followed in the Mid-Atlantic home-sales ranking by Montgomery County, Md., at 7,469; followed Baltimore County and Prince George’s County, which each recorded 5,882 sales during the month.
For the Mid-Atlantic as a whole, the 155,718 sales recorded in the first six months of 2021 represented and increase of 30.8 percent from 119,048 a year before.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures for 2021 are preliminary and subject to revision.
