In the battle for real-estate supremacy in the Mid-Atlantic, Fairfax County drew closer to Philadelphia in October and remains somewhat within striking distance of taking the crown for the second year in a row.
With 16,401 home transactions during the first 10 months of the year, Fairfax remains just 230 sales behind Fairfax’s 16,631, according to MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS and analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
Fairfax narrowed the gap by 12 in October, with the county’s 1,476 transactions comparing to 1,464 for the City of Brotherly Love, suggesting Philly may be able to run out the clock in November and December to win back the crown.
Philadelphia traditionally is the leader in home sales across the Mid-Atlantic, but last year – in case anyone missed the news – was not a normal year. Pennsylvania’s more draconian economic lockdowns caused its real-estate market to hibernate for several months longer than Virginia’s, allowing Fairfax to surge forward and claim the crown.
This year, however, Philadelphia has rebounded; its year-to-date sales total is up 26.3 percent from the same period in 2020, while Fairfax has managed an increase of 18.4 percent. (The increase across the entire Mid-Atlantic, where 276,076 homes have sold to date, is 13.4 percent.)
Five other localities in the Mid-Atlantic have surpassed the 10,000-sales mark for the year:
• Montgomery County, Md., has recorded 13,094 transactions, up 19.7 percent from a year ago.
• Baltimore County, Md., has posted 10,631 sales, up 12.6 percent.
• Montgomery County, Pa., has seen 10,414 sales, up 13.8 percent.
• Prince George’s County, Md., has recorded 10,354 sales, up 15 percent.
• Anne Arundel County, Md., has seen 10,221 sales, up 13.1 percent.
