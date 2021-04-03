[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A Fairfax County police officer on April 1 at 5 a.m. located on Interstate 66 at Nutley Street in Vienna a stolen semi-truck and a passenger van that recently had been involved in a carjacking in another jurisdiction.
Police stopped the two vehicles and took several people into custody. One person ran from the scene and was not located immediately. The victim of the carjacking was in one of the vehicles and was taken by rescue personnel to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Authorities charged Stephen Pierre Paul, 30, Odane Butler, 26, Cornelius Crossman, 37, and Wayne Taylor, 25, all of New York, with abduction, grand larceny and receiving stolen goods. The investigation is ongoing.
