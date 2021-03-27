[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A man living in the 600 block of Hine Street, S.E., told Vienna police on March 23 at 2:59 p.m. that he had a cannonball he wanted to dispose of.
The resident told police he had found the cannonball while gardening in his yard several years ago.
Vienna police officers responded along with members of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, who took custody of the cannonball for destruction.
