Fairfax police chief taps executive deputy

Brian Reilly, formerly of the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Aug. 30 became the Fairfax County Police Department’s executive deputy police chief.
In this new role, Reilly is responsible for the coordination of the department’s crime-control strategies, policy and legislative initiatives, and the implementation of a new data- and evidence-based policing strategy that prioritizes community interaction with police officers throughout the county.
Reilly will spearhead implementation of the department’s evidence-based accountability and record-keeping program in conjunction with Noah Fritz, the newly appointed director of data analytics and strategic initiatives.
The CORE (Crime Operations Response and Engagement) program will use real-time data to measure the department’s investments and progress in areas such as crime prevention, use of force and community engagement. CORE also will seek administrative efficiencies on issues such as overtime spending, staffing, recruitment and more.
After 25 years with the Prince George’s County Police Department, Reilly concluded his career in Maryland at the rank of major. For the last three years, he oversaw that department’s Criminal Investigation Division, which includes units that handle cases involving homicide, commercial robbery, sexual assault, domestic violence, and child and vulnerable-adult abuse.
Prior to his leadership of that division, Reilly spent two years as the commander of the Oxon Hill District, where in his final year violent crime fell 24.8 percent and property crime fell 11.5 percent.
“Some people are just given the gift to care for their fellow man with their heart, and [Reilly] is one of them,” said Sharon Sims, who served on the Community Advisory Board in Oxon Hill throughout Reilly’s tenure there. “If I ever need anything and it is within his realm to help, he does so without hesitation.”
Reilly has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and attended the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police in 2017. He is married and has three children.
