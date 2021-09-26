[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Organized Crime and Narcotics Division and its Major Crimes Bureau continue to investigate after six people overdosed Sept. 21 in the Falls Church section of the county.
Police just after 3 a.m. dispatched officers to an apartment in the 5500 block of Seminary Road after a family member found several people unresponsive. When officers arrived, they discovered one woman unconscious on the sidewalk and immediately rendered aid. As additional officers arrived, police found four men and a woman unconscious inside the apartment.
Officers and Fire and Rescue Department personnel administered Narcan to all six individuals. Rescue personnel transported all six adults, ranging from 23 to 35 years old, to local hospitals for further treatment. Four remain hospitalized.
Preliminarily, detectives determined the victims were at an establishment earlier in the evening and returned to the apartment, where they ingested an unknown narcotic. Detectives discovered a white, powdery substance at the scene. Police will send the recovered narcotics to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for further analysis.
There have been 55 fatal overdoses and 201 non-fatal overdoses this year in Fairfax County as of Sept. 19. Fairfax County police responded to 239 overdoses last year – 80 of which were fatal.
Since the rise of opioid use in late 2014, the department has partnered with a number of local offices and organizations to educate residents about the dangers of opioid use and the availability of community resources to combat the problem. The outreach includes students, nurses, Parent Teacher Associations, Rotary Clubs, community advisory committees and more.
If you or someone you know needs help to overcome drug dependence, call the Community Services Board at Merrifield Center at (703) 573-5679 to help find appropriate treatment and recovery services. Walk-ins are also accepted Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
