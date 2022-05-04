The Fairfax County Police Department’s partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration continued alongside several county agencies during the 22nd Annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative on Saturday, April 30.
Officers from the police department’s eight district stations helped collect more 1,329 pounds of unused and expired over-the-counter and prescription medications from community members at drop-off sites across the county.
The totals for each district station were: Sully (104 pounds), Mount Vernon (86), McLean (116), Mason (145), Franconia (165), West Springfield (306) and Fair Oaks (160). Reston Hospital Center, which served as the collection point for Reston District Station, garnered 247 pounds’ worth of medications.
This important initiative addresses vital safety and public health issues. Unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medicine left unsecured can be prone to misuse and may contribute to overdoses and accidental poisonings.
In case residents were not able to participate in the April 30 event, drug take-back boxes are available year-round at each of the eight police district stations. Accepted items include prescription medication (Schedule II-V controlled and non-controlled), prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications and medications for pets. Prohibited items include needles (sharps), liquids of any kind, illegal drugs, non-prescription ointments and lotions, aerosol cans and inhalers.
Additional information can be found on the Fairfax County Health Department’s Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/drug-disposal#.
