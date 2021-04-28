[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau are investigating the in-custody death of a 30-year-old inmate who had been found unresponsive in his cell April 22 at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
The facility on April 21 took custody of the inmate, Christopher Fojt of Reston, who was held without bond on multiple charges, including possession of a Schedule I or II drug while having a firearm on or about his person.
The following day, a Sheriff’s Office deputy found Fojt unresponsive in his single-person cell around 11 p.m.
The deputy immediately rendered aid and authorities summoned medical assistance from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. Arriving personnel continued lifesaving measures and took Fojt to an area hospital. Hospital personnel pronounced Fojt dead on April 27 at 7:29 p.m.
According to policy, Fairfax County police investigate all in-custody deaths involving the county Sheriff’s Office.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, but authorities said preliminarily investigation revealed no signs of foul play.
