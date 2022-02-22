Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau are investigating a bias incident that occurred Feb. 20.
Police dispatched officers to 1400 block of Laurel Hill Road in the Wolf Trap area north of Vienna after a community member found a sealed plastic bag containing an anti-Semitic flier weighted with corn kernels on his property.
Before officers arrived, the resident found an additional 70 to 80 fliers throughout the neighborhood, police said. Officers collected several of the fliers for evidentiary processing. Detectives are working to determine the origin of these fliers, and police have increased patrols as a precaution.
County police are working with the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington to ensure the community is aware of the fliers.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.