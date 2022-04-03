Fairfax County police, who investigate all in-custody deaths at the county’s Adult Detention Center in Fairfax, have had two such cases in recent days.
Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Bureau are investigating the in-custody death of 65-year-old inmate George Redmond, who was found unresponsive in his single cell at the detention center the morning of March 28.
Fire and Rescue Department personnel transported Redmond to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, but preliminarily, there are no signs of foul play, officials said.
Redmond had been in the custody of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and incarcerated at the detention center since Mar. 25. On that date, he was originally arrested by Alexandria City Police. Authorities transferred custody to Fairfax County police, who took him to the detention center.
Redmond had been arrested for a failure-to-appear warrant related to an original charge of trespassing and destruction of property.
On March 29 at 4:39 p.m., police dispatched officers to the Adult Detention Center after 55-year-old inmate Kyung Pil Chang was found unresponsive in his single cell. Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded and pronounced Chang deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy the next day. Preliminarily, there are no signs of foul play, police said.
Authorities on March 25 charged Chang, a Haymarket resident, with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and practicing as an unlicensed masseuse at the Annandale Gerontology Clinic, 4216 Evergreen Lane, Suite 121, in Annandale. Chang had been in custody of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and incarcerated without bond at the detention center since his arrest.
Detectives are coordinating with the Sheriff’s Office to gather the facts and circumstances surrounding both deaths.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
