Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying men who have conducted a series of smash-and-grab robberies at local shopping malls. On Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center, destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry.
On Sept. 18 at 1:06 p.m., two men entered Henzley Jewelers in Fair Oaks Mall, destroyed the display case and stole a number of high-end watches.
Preliminarily, detectives believe the same three men are responsible for those two incidents. In each case, they used hammers to destroy the display cases and fled the scene in stolen vehicles, which police found in nearby parking lots.
Detectives continue to investigate and are conducting an extensive review of surveillance footage. The suspects are described as black men, about 6 feet tall and with average builds. In both incidents, the suspects wore gloves and masks.
On Sept. 20 at 11:50 a.m., two men entered Sonia’s Jewelers & Boutique at 6681 Backlick Road in Springfield. The first man was let into the store under the guise of shopping for jewelry.
Once inside, he presented a handgun and instructed employees to let the second man inside. The two men used hammers to destroy the display cases and fled the scene in a black Lexus SUV with stolen license plates.
One suspect, who wore a white robe, is described as black, 5’11”, with a thin build and a beard. The other suspect, who wore a red-and-black sweatshirt, is described as black and 6 feet tall, with a medium build.
Detectives continue to investigate to determine if the three robberies are related. No injuries have been reported from these incidents.
Police ask anyone with information about these cases, or others possibly related, to contact detectives at (703) 246-7800, option 3.
