Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred July 21 at a Tysons hotel.
Shortly after 5 a.m., officers responded for a report of an assault in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive. A woman reported that an unknown man had entered her hotel room, displayed a knife and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The woman received treatment for injuries described as non-life-threatening. Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that she receives appropriate resources and assistance.
The suspect is described as black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, heavyset and in his 40s. He last was seen wearing glasses, a full beard, gray shirt, sweatpants and a small black backpack.
Detectives ask anyone with information about this suspect to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 3. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling (866) 411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.
