Fairfax police tap new employee-wellness czar

The Fairfax County Police Department has hired Cindy Guerra as director of its Incident Support Services Bureau, following a national search.
Guerra, who joined the department April 12, has formal training in police psychology and extensive experience in police operations, communications and officer wellness and support, police said.
In her new role, Guerra will safeguard the well-being of Fairfax County police employees, identify new ways to improve officers’ physical and mental health, and maintain their professional and personal wellness during and following major incidents.
“The mental health and well-being of our entire police family is my No. 1 priority,” she said.
Guerra served most recently as a decorated police lieutenant during her 27-year tenure with the Chicago Police Department. After joining that department in 1994, Guerra rose through the ranks to the position of commanding officer of the Police Superintendent’s Office of Communications and News Affairs.
