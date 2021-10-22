Fairfax police use full-court press to find shooter of man at ATM

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County police are seeking a suspect who shot a 73-year-old man Oct. 20 as he was accessing an ATM in the Falls Church area.
Police dispatched officers to the 2900 block of Annandale Road after a bicyclist found the victim lying on the ground in the parking lot at 6:14 a.m.
Responding Fire and Rescue Department personnel found that the victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. Rescue workers took the man to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
“We, his family and the community are praying for his health and his ability to survive this heinous, disgusting act,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis. “This is something that outrages the police department, outrages our community.”
Detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau preliminarily have determined the victim entered the parking lot in his Jeep around 5:20 a.m. to use the walk-up ATM. As he was standing in front of the machine, he was approached by a masked man who displayed a small revolver.
Surveillance footage recovered from the bank recorded the suspect threatening the victim and making demands before shooting him, police said.
The victim had been on his way to work when he stopped to get cash at the ATM and dropped his wallet when startled by the gunman, spilling his credit cards, Davis said.
Video shows the victim pivoting to enter his personal identification number in the machine.
“There was no struggle, there was no fight, there was no resistance,” Davis said. The gunman “just shoots our victim in the chest. One shot.”
No cash transaction was completed during the robbery and the suspect did not appear to have escaped with any of the victim’s credit cards or his car, Davis said. Police do not think the shooter and victim knew each other, he said.
The suspect left the area in an unknown direction. Responding officers, along with K-9 and helicopter units, extensively searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect, police said.
The suspect is described as a young black male with a slim build who last was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, light-colored backpack, white sneakers with thick black laces and a black face covering. The gunman’s tennis shoes and backpack are distinctive-looking, Davis said.
“Someone knows this gunman,” the chief said.
Detectives ask anyone who may recognize the subject from the surveillance footage or may have witnessed the shooting to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 2. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.
County police are investigating some vehicle-tampering cases in the vicinity, but there is no such trend regarding armed robberies, the chief said.
